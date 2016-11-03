German jobless numbers decline

Bloomberg

German unemployment last month fell more than economists expected, pushing the jobless rate to a fresh record low.

The number of people out of work declined by a seasonally adjusted 13,000 to 2.662 million last month, data from the Federal Labor Agency in Nuremberg showed yesterday.

Economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast a drop of 1,000.

The jobless rate dropped to 6 percent, the lowest level since the country’s reunification.

Measures of manufacturing and business confidence suggest Europe’s largest economy is poised to pick up toward the end of the year after uncertainty over the UK’s vote to leave the EU and weakening global demand caused a temporary slowdown in the third quarter.

The Bundesbank last month said that underlying momentum was “still quite strong.”

“That number tends to be very volatile, but the trend is important,” said Jens Kramer, an economist at Nord LB in Hannover. “It shows that unemployment is steadily decreasing, while employment is growing, which is a very favorable development for domestic demand and the German economic cycle.”

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg said the German economy likely expanded 0.3 percent in the third quarter, after 0.4 percent in the previous three months.

GDP data are due on Nov. 15.

Germany’s central bank has pointed to export and business expectations in manufacturing as signs that the situation could improve in the coming month.

Manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in almost three years last month, according to final data published by IHS Markit yesterday, as companies boosted hiring, partially in response to stronger foreign demand from the US and Asia.

“The labor market developed well in October,” Federal Labor Agency President Frank-Juergen Weise said in a statement.

“Unemployment fell markedly during the autumn revival, employment increased again and demand for new workers continued to rise,” Weise said.

The number of people out of work fell by about 6,000 in western Germany and decreased by about 8,000 in the eastern part of the country, the labor agency said.

At the same time, underemployment rose by a seasonally adjusted 11,000 nationwide due to a loosening of labor policies to target refugees, the report said.