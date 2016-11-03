TAIEX falls amid jitters over US presidential race

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese shares yesterday tumbled following overnight losses on Wall Street and European markets as investors turned cautious amid mounting uncertainty about next week’s US presidential election, dealers said.

The cautious sentiment dominated the global stock markets following some poll numbers tightening over the past week, they said.

While some of the latest presidential polls showed Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton maintaining a big lead over Republican rival Donald Trump, a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by 1 point, while the Los Angeles Times put the Republican candidate more than 2 points ahead.

Yesterday, the TAIEX closed down 133.66 points, or 1.44 percent, at 9,139.04 after moving between 9,230.23 and 9,139.04, on turnover of NT$63.64 billion (US$2.02 billion).

Almost all major stock categories lost ground, with companies in the Apple Inc supply chain and other large-cap stocks suffering the biggest losses and dragging down the broader market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the most heavily weighted stock in the market, fell 1.85 percent to close at NT$186, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of iPhones and iPads, declined 2.36 percent to end at NT$82.60.

Metal casing producer Catcher Technology Co (可成) ended 5.95 percent lower at NT$229, while Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple, fell 2.19 percent to close at NT$3,570.

Electroacoustics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) dropped 4 percent to end at NT$119.

Bucking the downward trend, smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) gained 0.65 percent to finish at NT$92.40.

Turnover remained low amid lingering cautious sentiment, as many investors remained wary of the effects of a possible Trump presidency, Mega Securities Co Ltd (兆豐證券) analyst Huang Kuo-wei (黃國偉) said.

Other factors contributing to market uncertainty include an upcoming referendum in Italy on constitutional reform, a looming interest rate hike in the US and the approaching third-quarter earnings report season, he said.