Newest SEC tool against insider trading pays off

Reuters, NEW YORK

When plumber Gary Pusey pleaded guilty in May to insider trading, it was a victory not just for New York prosecutors, but for a little-known squad inside the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that uses data analysis to spot unusual trading patterns.

Formed in 2010, the Analysis and Detection Center of the SEC’s Market Abuse Unit culls through billions of rows of trading data going back 15 years to identify individuals who have made repeated, well-timed trades ahead of corporate news.

The new strategy is starting to show results, enabling the SEC to launch nine insider trading cases, about 7 percent of cases the agency filed since 2014 against people who trade on confidential corporate information.

It signals a shift in how the agency initiates insider trading probes, which are more often launched based on referrals from Wall Street’s self-regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc (FINRA), or tip offs.

“It’s essentially the new frontier,” said Andrew Ceresney, the SEC’s enforcement director. “We have tremendous amounts of data available to use, and we’ve been developing tools to take advantage of that.”

That data was key to spotting trades by Pusey ahead of at least 10 deals from 2014 to last year involving Barclays PLC, where his friend Steven McClatchey worked.

The SEC has also used data mining in a high-profile probe of traders who it said made more than US$100 million using information obtained by Ukrainian hackers.

Others charged include former employees of law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

In August, former Perella Weinberg Partners banker Sean Stewart was convicted in a case credited to the SEC unit. He denies wrongdoing and is expected to appeal.

The cases have come at a time when other US and European regulators have increasingly looked to find ways to take advantage Big Data in order to strengthen their enforcement operations and market surveillance.

For the SEC, the six-year data push has had the benefit of giving it some extra autonomy in pursuing insider trading probes beyond the inquiries and referrals that self-regulatory organizations such as FINRA produce for the agency.

The SEC does not have a direct feed of the markets’ trading data. Instead, it mines 10 billion rows of “blue sheet” data of trades executed by brokerages that the agency gathered in various investigations.

The units’ analysts use a homegrown program called Artemis to analyze patterns and relationships among multiple traders.

Joseph Sansone, a co-chief of the Market Abuse Unit, said the SEC mines data to identify individuals who repeatedly buy stock ahead of mergers, enabling the agency to focus on repeat offenders.

“The ability to see a pattern of multiple trades over a matter of months or years gives us confidence to invest resources into investigations,” he said.

The SEC also uses software from privately held Palantir Technologies Inc, which identifies links between individuals and entities by connecting pieces of information from multiple data sources.

The agency last year awarded Palantir a five-year, US$90 million contract.

In Pusey’s case, the SEC said that the data unit “detected an illicit pattern of trading” by the plumber, who successfully traded ahead of mergers involving companies that included Entropic Communications Inc and CVS Health Corp. In all of the deals, the target or acquirer were represented by Barclays.