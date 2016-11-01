Staff writer, with CNA

Chaoyang auction fails

Chaoyang Life Insurance Co (朝陽人壽), an insolvent insurer that was put in government receivership in January, failed to find a buyer at an auction yesterday. The troubled insurer is to stay under the management of the semi-official Insurance Stabilization Fund, the Financial Supervisory Commission said. No buyers submitted a bid meeting the minimum amount, the commission said. Chaoyang Life is the fourth insurer to be bailed out by the government in the past seven years.

Motech reports Q3 loss

Solar cell maker Motech Industries Inc (茂迪) yesterday said it swung into quarterly losses of NT$1.13 billion (US$35.78 million) last quarter as prices tumbled, ending three straight quarters of profitability. In the second quarter, the company made NT$3.03 billion in net profit. Gross margin worsened to minus-18 percent last quarter, compared with gross margin of 9.7 percent in the prior quarter. Revenue plunged 42 percent to NT$5.1 billion last quarter, from the second quarter’s NT$8.84 billion. In the third quarter last year, Motech made a net profit of NT$450 million, while gross margin was 7.27 percent.

Realtek profit hits NT$813m

Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱), which supplies Wi-Fi and TV chips, yesterday reported NT$813 million in pretax profit for last quarter, down 26.8 percent from a quarter earlier, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. In the second quarter, Realtek made NT$1.11 billion in pretax profit. Operating income dropped nearly 10 percent to NT$975 million last quarter, from NT$1.08 billion in the prior quarter. Operating margin dropped to 9.47 percent, from 10.97 percent in the previous quarter. However, revenue rose 4.39 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$10.28 billion, the highest level in the company’s history. In the first three quarters of this year, pretax profit was NT$2.57 billion, the filing showed.

Epistar settles patent suit

Epistar Corp (晶電), the nation’s leading LED chipmaker, yesterday said it agreed to settle a patent infringement lawsuit against Adamax Inc pending in the US District Court, Northern District of California. Epistar said it would end the court action against Adamax over sales of LED filament products, according to the terms of the settlement. Adamax is to pay ongoing royalties based on its sales of products that breach Epistar patents, the Taiwanese firm said. In the suit Epistar claimed that Adamax’s LED lighting products and technology infringed six of its patents.

Changhua, Microsoft ink deal

The Changhua County Government has signed an agreement with Microsoft Taiwan to jointly push a cloud-based education project, a spokesman for the county government said on Sunday. The agreement was signed by Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) and Microsoft Taiwan general manager Steven Shaw (邵光華) at a ceremony on Tuesday last week. Wei said the cooperative venture with Microsoft would help Changhua promote information technology at schools, adding that he hoped the project would yield positive results in the near future. Wei said that the project would transform the county into a development center for digital technology talent. According to the agreement, Microsoft is to provide Office 365 online cloud services to students, teachers and administrative staff in schools.