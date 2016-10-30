Israeli firm aims high with super-efficient engine

By Joe Dyke / AFP, ROSH HAAYIN, Israel

An Israeli company says a super-efficient engine it has created could drastically reduce fuel consumption and help power an auto industry revolution as manufacturers search for environmentally sound alternatives.

However, industry analysts question the reinvented internal combustion engine’s chances of success at a time when purely electric car technology is advancing and attracting investors.

The invention by Israel-based Aquarius Engines is being discussed by France’s Peugeot, the firm said.

Aquarius says the cost of the engine will be as low as US$100.

According to the firm, the engine can allow cars to travel more than 1,600km on a single tank of fuel, more than double current distances.

Such efficiency is vital as countries seek to reduce carbon dioxide emissions — a main cause of climate change.

SINGLE-ACTION ENGINE

Aquarius’ technology works by stripping back the traditional engine under the hood.

It replaces the combustion engine with its multiple pistons thrusting up and down with a single piston that goes side to side.

It has fewer than 20 parts and a single action, the company said.

In tests by the German engineering company FEV, the Aquarius engine’s efficiency was more than double that of traditional engines.

“It is the highest efficiency you will probably meet,” cofounder Gal Fridman told reporters at the company’s offices near the Israeli commercial capital of Tel Aviv. “It has the lowest emissions and the highest power-to-weight ratio.”

“We are discussing with them, as with many other start-ups, without obligation or a specific project,” a Peugeot spokesman said.

For Peugeot and others, the engine could help them compete with the growing popularity of electric cars, International Council on Clean Transportation senior fellow John German said.

He said the engine would work best as part of a plug-in hybrid system, with manufacturers looking at “the idea of putting a smaller, inexpensive, range extender” alongside a battery and motor.

However, he said Aquarius’ radical design and the changes it would require to manufacturing lines might make companies in a risk-averse industry hesitant.

The technology can also be used to make more efficient back-up generators and other products, the company says.

Aquarius is seeking its third round of funding and is aiming for US$40 million to US$50 million.

RISE OF ELECTRIC CARS

However, its challenge is to undermine the push toward electric-only cars, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Ana Nicholls said.

She said recent evidence suggested that “people are starting to trend away from hybrid cars towards fully electric vehicles.”

US-based electric car maker Tesla has announced that it is on course to sell about 50,000 vehicles in the second half of this year.

Nicholls said that automotive giants, with research and development budgets stretched thin, could be wary of investing in Aquarius.

“I think the feeling in the industry at the moment is very much that if they are going to put their resources behind something then probably fully electric engines are the way to go,” she said.

Fridman said there is too much “hype” around purely electric cars, and that their actual popularity is limited because of small ranges and high prices.

“Fifty thousand units is nothing,” he said of Tesla’s projected sales. “It is amazing as there has been a push from governments, municipalities, etc. And still after 15 years, the segment is not really successful.”