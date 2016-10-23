Oil above US$50 on likely agreement

Bloomberg

Crude oil settled above US$50 per barrel as investors assessed the likelihood of a deal to reduce supply after the Russian minister of energy said the country’s oil output might rise to a record next year.

December futures rose 0.4 percent in New York after swinging between gains and losses during intraday trading.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery on Friday rose US$0.22 to settle at US$50.85 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It is up US$0.5, or 1 percent, from last week’s US$50.35.

Brent for December settlement on Friday increased US$0.4 to end the session at US$51.78 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract is down US$0.17, or 0.3 percent, from last week’s US$51.95.

The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$0.93 cents to WTI.

Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said production could be adjusted depending on negotiations with OPEC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously pledged his support to efforts by OPEC to limit output.

November gasoline futures rose 2.5 percent to settle at US$1.5314 per gallon (3.78 liter) after Delta Air Lines Inc’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania was said to extend the shutdown of its fluid catalytic cracking unit. The refinery, which is operated by subsidiary Monroe Energy LLC, is to keep its sole fluid catalytic cracking unit offline for at least another month for maintenance and repairs, according to people familiar with operations.

Oil has fluctuated amid uncertainty about whether the OPEC can implement an accord to reduce oil output when they gather at an official meeting next month.

A committee is to meet later this month to try to resolve differences over how much individual members should pump.

“After the bulk of declarations from producer countries has come through after the Algiers meeting, there’s not much fundamentally to be driving the market,” London-based BNP Paribas SA head of commodity markets strategy Harry Tchilinguirian said by telephone.

The market will “remain in this holding pattern until we have more clarity and possibly get news from the technical meetings that are going to be held in Vienna. After that, it will be more waiting until we find out whether or not OPEC actually delivers on the promise of a supply cut,” he said.

The market might stabilize by the middle of next year at US$52 to US$55 per barrel, Rosneft PJSC chief executive officer Igor Sechin said on Thursday, adding that prices above US$50 might spur the recovery of US shale production.

Rigs targeting crude in the US rose for an eighth week to the highest level since February, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

US drillers added 11 rigs to 443, the data showed.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the currency against 10 major peers, on Friday rose 0.3 percent. A stronger greenback reduces the appeal of US dollar-denominated raw materials as an investment.

A stronger US dollar is “a big limiting factor for crude oil prices,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund that focuses on energy, said by telephone. “Until we see a real sort of turnaround in the supply balance sheet one way or the other, we’ll probably chop around some more.”

Oil market news:

US gasoline demand rose 1.1 percent to 9.39 million barrels a day last month from a year earlier, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday in a monthly report.