Manufacturers in the black next year: IEK

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

The nations’ manufacturing sector is expected to emerge from a two-year contraction next year, as the improving global economy stimulates demand for electronic goods, the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK, 產業經濟與趨勢研究中心) said yesterday.

“We have seen some positive signs such as an uptrend in exports and industrial output,” IEK senior researcher Peter Cheng (陳志強) said at a news conference. “However, the pickup will be moderate, as the international economic outlook will still be precarious next year.”

The manufacturing sector would see revenue grow by 1 percent year-on-year to NT$17.58 trillion (US$557.56 billion) next year, with the information and communications industry taking the lead, Cheng said.

The industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — would see revenue next year expand 2.05 percent annually to NT$6.46 trillion, Cheng said.

“Moderate growth in the US economy next year will help spur demand for smartphones and LCD TVs,” Cheng said.

The petrochemical industry, another major contributor to manufacturing output, would post annual growth of 1.23 percent to reach NT$4.29 trillion in revenue next year, compared with an annual decline of 4.17 percent this year, IEK estimated.

The research center said that stabilizing global crude oil prices next year would help lift prices for petrochemical goods.

Crude oil prices are forecast to rebound to an average of US$50 per barrel next year, from US$43 this year, it said, citing the latest IMF forecast.

The livelihood sector — including the textile industry — is forecast to expand revenue by just 0.92 percent annually to NT$2.25 trillion next year, due to inventory digestion and intensifying competition from emerging markets, IEK said.

The basic metal and machinery industry will be the only industry to remain in the red, with revenue expected to see an annual contraction of 0.6 percent to NT$4.58 trillion, due to a continuing glut on the market, Cheng said.

However, that would still be an improvement from the industry’s estimated 5.08 percent decline this year, he said.

IEK yesterday trimmed its projection for the overall manufacturing sector this year to an annual decline of 1.91 percent to NT$17.41 trillion, a deeper reduction than July’s estimate of a 1.71 percent contraction due to a weaker-than-expected recovery.

The nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to see revenue grow as much as 4.2 percent annually to NT$2.52 trillion next year, following estimated growth of 7.2 percent for this year, IEK researcher Jerry Peng (彭茂榮) said.

Reviving demand for LCD TVs and game consoles would lead growth next year, Peng said.

The local semiconductor industry is to see an uptick through the second quarter of next year, along with its global peers, he said.

With Taiwanese chipmakers seeing an increase in orders because of their stronger technological capabilities, Peng said that the industry’s future growth prospects could be threatened by escalating competition from China.

China’s output is expected to surpass Taiwan’s in 2020, when its semiconductor industry is expected to be worth more than NT$3 trillion compared with last year’s NT$1.8 trillion, he said.