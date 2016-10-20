Agencies

hosn to head Mitsubishi

Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA chairman Carlos Ghosn is set to add that title at Mitsubishi Motors Corp, people with knowledge of the matter said, putting him on track to become the first executive to head three different automakers at the same time. Nissan is acquiring a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which sought a rescue following an admission that it improperly measured for fuel economy and manipulated testing data. Mitsubishi yesterday forecast a steeper loss, its first in eight years, due to costs tied to the scandal. The Tokyo-based automaker said the net loss for the fiscal year ending March 31 would probably balloon to ￥240 billion (US$2.32 billion) from an earlier prediction of a deficit of ￥145 billion.

Ford cuts production

Ford Motor Co is cutting production as US demand for new vehicles slows. The company on Tuesday said it would temporarily idle four of its North American assembly plants this month to better align production with demand. After six consecutive years of growth, US sales of new vehicles are slowing. In the first nine months of the year, US sales totaled 13.1 million new vehicles, up less than 1 percent from the same period last year. Rivals General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday both said that all of their plants are operating normally.

Carrefour beats estimates

Carrefour SA, France’s largest retailer, reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates on stronger-than-expected growth in its home country. Sales rose 3.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 21.8 billion euros (US$23.97 billion), Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Carrefour said in a statement yesterday. Analysts expected 21.7 billion euros. In France, sales climbed 1.2 percent, beating the estimate of 0.5 percent growth. Carrefour shares have fallen 12 percent this year, compared with a 9.4 percent decline in the STOXX 600 Retail Index.

Shanghai eyes K-Electric

Shanghai Electric Power Co (上海電力) is nearing a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric Ltd from buyout firm Abraaj Group, people familiar with the matter said. The state-backed Chinese company has been in exclusive negotiations to buy Abraaj’s 66 percent stake in the US$2.4 billion power generator, the people said. A formal agreement could come as early as this week, though the timing is still fluid, the people said. Pakistani regulations would require Shanghai Electric to make a mandatory offer to minority shareholders of K-Electric, the people said.

ASML forecast surprises

ASML Holding NV, Europe’s largest semiconductor-equipment maker, forecast profitability above analysts’ estimates in the final three months of the year. Gross margin will be as high as 48 percent in the fourth quarter, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement yesterday. That prediction compared with the average estimate of 43.6 percent as more customers ordered its so-called extreme ultraviolet lithography technology. Revenue in the fourth quarter will be 1.7 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros, ASML forecast. The company reported its third-quarter sales rose 17 percent to 1.82 billion euros, while net income rose 23 percent to 396 million euros.