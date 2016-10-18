Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

XPEC names first CEO

XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) yesterday appointed its chief operating officer Jean-Marc Morel as the company’s first chief executive officer as part of its structural adjustment. Morel has been the company’s chief operating officer since April last year, overseeing product research and development, XPEC said. The troubled game developer’s shares fluctuated in Taipei trading yesterday with its shares falling by the daily maximum limit to NT$15.60 on opening, but rose to NT$15.95 in a bid for more than 412,000 shares 30 minutes later. The shares closed at NT$15.65, falling 9.54 percent from the previous closing. A total of 401 million shares changed hands.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Wafer shipments to rise 2%

Global shipments of polished silicon and epitaxial silicon wafers are expected to rise 2 percent in the next two years, with shipments expected to surpass last year’s results, the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International trade association said in a report released yesterday. Shipments would reach 10,444 million square inches (MSI) this year, 10,642 MSI next year, and 10,897 MSI in 2018, the report said. Following a gradual recovery in the past few months, the semiconductor industry is expected to post year-on-year improvements in shipments until 2018, the association said.

APPAREL

WW seeks Taipei listing

WW Holding Inc (威宏), a Taiwanese sportswear contract manufacturer, yesterday announced that the company is seeking to have its shares listed on the Taipei Exchange next month. The company, which operates plants producing sports and casual bags and accessories in China, said its major clients include Nike, Under Armor and Kipling. The company also branched out into retail distribution for Prince, a sportswear brand, it said. Last year, the company reported annual sales of NT$5.21 billion (US$164 million), generating earnings of NT$5.46 per share.

BEVERAGES

Starbucks unveils new drink

President Starbucks Coffee Corp (統一星巴克), a joint venture between President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商) and the Seattle-based Starbucks, is to unveil a new Frappuccino, featuring peanuts and mesona jelly (仙草), which are commonly used in Taiwanese desserts. The beverage, exclusive to Taiwan, is to be available at the company’s 393 outlets in the nation today, the company said.

TELECOMS

Taiwan Star to meet target

Taiwan Star Telecom Corp (台灣之星) is optimistic that the company can meet its goal of 1 million 4G subscribers before the end of this year, despite concerns over severe price competition in the sector. Sales are expected to grow 12 percent this year, compared with 11 percent last year, Taiwan Star president Cliff Lai (賴弦五) told reporters yesterday. However, Lai said that the company would face increased competition as rivals Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Taiwan Mobile Corp (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) launch unlimited 4G subscription plans for less than NT$700 per month. Taiwan Star also urged people to be aware of potential eyesight damage, citing findings from a survey it conducted, as more than 60 percent of smartphone users spend more than five hours per day using their mobile devices, the survey found.