Tsai opens textile trade show

The 2016 Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (臺北紡織展), with a focus on environmentally friendly and functional products, was opened yesterday by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Nangang Exhibition Hall.

The government will work with textile manufacturers seeking to build their own brands and develop functional textiles, Tsai said in her opening speech.

She also urged local firms to cooperate with information technology companies to upgrade their industry and make it more competitive globally.

A total of 376 local and foreign exhibitors are displaying their products in 800 booths, making this year’s three-day show the biggest in its 20-year history, said the Taiwan Textile Federation (中華民國紡織業拓展會), the show’s organizer.

With the Paris Agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to take effect on Nov. 4, Taiwan’s textile sector is determined to support the global trend of eco-friendly practices by exhibiting “green” products, the federation said.

The show highlights the fabrics that Taiwan’s textile sector has developed from recycled materials and the depth of the sector’s commitment to environmental sustainability, it said.

That is important because major overseas buyers are particularly keen to purchase products that are not harmful to the environment, the federation said.

Functional fabrics are also being showcased at this year’s show, reflecting the efforts by Taiwanese vendors to work closely with the high-tech sector to introduce “smart” clothing that takes healthcare, exercise and personal protection into consideration, it said.

The market for “smart” clothing could reach US$2.9 billion by 2020, it said.

Local exhibitors include Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台化), Formosa Taffeta Co (福懋), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞), Far Esatern New Century Corp (遠東新) and Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻).

Representatives of about 100 international brands from 21 nations are taking part, including Michael Kors, Woolrich, Exxel Outdoors and Under Armour from the US; Sweden’s Polygiene and IC Group-Tiger; Germany’s Emtec Electronic and Ion Bike; Switzerland’s Archroma Management; Japan’s Toyobo; South Korea’s Ducksan; One Planet and Vigilante from Australia and Cragshoppers from the UK.

The federation has arranged more than 1,000 one-on-one meetings between local vendors and potential buyers during the show.