Staff writer, with agencies

INVESTMENT

Bond issuance beats target

International bonds issued in Taiwan have exceeded the government’s target of NT$600 billion (US$18.94 billion) for this year, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday. As of the end of last month, the total bond issuance of NT$1.29 trillion was 214.96 percent of the target amount, the commission said. Foreign-debt issuers this year launched nine yuan-denominated Formosa bonds totaling 7.73 billion yuan (US$1.15 billion), it said. The international bonds issued in Taiwan have reaped investment returns of NT$58.4 billion over the past two years, bringing in underwriting and consulting fees of about NT$3.5 billion as well as NT$10.5 billion in tax revenues, it added.

RETAIL

Convenience store sales rise

The nation’s two major convenience store operators both reported increased sales for last month, supported by robust demand for fresh food and iced products. President Chain Store Corp’s (統一超商) sales increased 2.99 percent annually to NT$18.1 billion last month, with aggregate sales in the first nine months rising 5.48 percent annually to NT$161.5 billion. Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) reported revenue last month increased 2.96 percent year-on-year to NT5.03 billion. FamilyMart’s sales in the first nine months of this year increased 4.3 percent year-on-year to NT$45.3 billion.

TECHNOLOGY

HTC boosts start-up funds

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said it will invest an additional US$100 million in its Vive X accelerator program, which aims to fund virtual reality (VR) start-ups around the world. The new investment represents the second stage of the Vive X program, which was launched in August in Taipei, San Francisco, Beijing and Shenzhen with HTC’s first US$100 million investment. The company backed more than 30 VR start-ups in the first phase of the program.

REAL ESTATE

Occupancy rates revealed

There were 862,600 unoccupied residential properties in Taiwan last year, accounting for 10.35 percent of the total, the Ministry of the Interior said on Thursday. Of the empty properties, 118,713 were in New Taipei City and 63,890 were in Taipei, meaning that more than 20 percent of properties in the region were unoccupied, according to statistics compiled by the ministry’s real-estate information platform. The highest non-occupancy rate — 15.98 percent — was in Yilan, where 28,000 properties were unoccupied. Among the six special municipalities, Taoyuan had the highest non-occupancy rate at 11.49 percent, followed by Kaohsiung (10.86 percent), Tainan (10.15 percent), Taichung (10.02 percent), New Taipei City (7.72 percent) and Taipei (7.22 percent).

TRADE

US seeks arbitration

The US on Thursday said it was calling for a WTO arbitration panel to resolve an escalating trade dispute on Chinese export barriers for raw materials, including lead, tin, graphite, antimony, chromium and copper. “We will aggressively pursue this challenge on behalf of US steelworkers, auto workers, aerospace workers and the many Americans whose businesses, jobs and livelihoods depend on the strength of these and other industries,” US Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement. Froman’s office in July took the initial step of calling for consultations with China to resolve the matter. Thursday’s announcement seeking arbitration indicated such consultations had not been successful.