TECHNOLOGY

Apple plans Shenzhen R&D

Apple Inc plans to set up a research and development center (R&D) in Shenzhen, China, the US tech giant said yesterday, as it looks to spur growth in the world’s second-largest economy amid growing competition. The Shenzhen hub follows a similar plan for a center in Beijing and comes as Apple is looking to bounce back in China. Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced the plan during a meeting with senior officials from the southern Chinese city where he is attending a nationwide innovation event, the Shenzhen Economic Daily reported.

TECHNOLOGY

Ericsson misses profit target

Ericsson AB yesterday said that third-quarter earnings missed its expectations after sales plunged amid waning demand for wireless-network equipment. Revenue dropped 14 percent to 51.1 billion kronor (US$5.8 billion) and gross margin narrowed to 28 percent, it said in a statement. Operating profit dropped to 300 million kronor. “Our result is significantly lower than we expected, with a particularly weak end of the quarter, and deviates from what we previously have communicated regarding market development,” CEO Jan Frykhammar said in the release. “The negative industry trends have further accelerated affecting primarily Segment Networks.”

TECHNOLOGY

YouTube buys FameBit

Google-owned YouTube on Tuesday said it had bought FameBit, a marketplace where video makers can connect with brands interested in sponsoring their creations. YouTube did not disclose financial terms of the deal to buy FameBit, which it described as a technology platform that helps creators and brands make matches leading to sponsorships or paid promotions. Southern California-based FameBit will continue as a standalone operation for now, cofounders David Kierzkowski and Agnes Kozera said in a message posted on its Web site.

FOOD

Domino’s to add UK stores

Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group PLC yesterday said that it expected to open more stores this year than previously thought as it posted a rise in underlying sales in the region. Britain’s biggest pizza delivery firm also raised its UK store opening expectation to 80 from 70 for this year, after the like-for-like sales for the third quarter from June 27 to Sept. 25 in its core UK business was up 3.9 percent, the company said. The group, which operates more than 920 stores, said a surge in online orders boosted its third-quarter sales. The company, which also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, posted a 7.6 percent growth in underlying sales in Ireland and 16.7 percent jump in total Swiss sales.

TRADE

Singapore lax on illicit trade

Singapore — with its flourishing trade, orderly life and almost non-existent crime — is hardly a place one would associate with illegal trade, but a new report by a reputed organization reveals that the city-state has a poor record of preventing just that. The Economist Intelligence Unit yesterday released a 100-point index that placed Singapore at seven out of 17 Asian countries for its ability to prevent illicit trade. The index evaluated countries against 14 indicators, including transparency, intellectual property and customs. Singapore scored 69.8 points to tie with Taiwan. Still, it is behind neighbor Malaysia (71.8), often seen as a country with a far less-efficient government. The top performers were Australia (85.2), New Zealand (81.8) and Hong Kong (81.4).