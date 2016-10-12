Agencies

LIGHTING MAKERS

Sanan in talks with Osram

Lighting maker Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd (三安光電) said it has held talks with Germany’s Osram Licht AG about a possible acquisition, raising the possibility of a deal that would add to what is already a record year for Chinese purchases overseas. Sanan had an “initial communication” with Osram on a potential acquisition or cooperation and met Osram once, according to a statement on Monday from the Chinese company to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Sanan did not provide details about the status of the talks. Should a purchase be completed, the Chinese company would gain control of a German high-end lighting maker that makes products such as the headlights that go into the latest BMW 7-series cars. It would add to a series of Chinese purchases of German industrial companies that has raised concerns among politicians in the European country. Sanan, established in 2000 on the southeastern Chinese island of Xiamen, makes products that go into indoor and outdoor lighting, as well as traffic lights and aerospace.

LOGISTICS

Pos Malaysia eyes Alibaba

Malaysia’s biggest postal company is seeking a more direct role in providing logistics services to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), tapping a boom in online retailing. Pos Malaysia Bhd plans talks with Alibaba this month on bypassing the middlemen when shipping goods sold on its platforms, chief executive officer Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said. Surging parcel deliveries for online shopping drove a 40 percent jump in profit in the fiscal first quarter and full-year earnings will be higher than a year earlier, he said. “My focus is still e-commerce, and it is driving the logistics business...Marketplace owners want to deal with logistic players directly,” he said, adding that he is going to China to meet up with Alibaba and other market players this month. Postal companies in Asia are remodeling themselves by expanding overseas to meet rising demand spurred by a global retail e-commerce market valued at about US$1.2 trillion by the Universal Postal Union. Pos Malaysia, which started work in the early 1800s delivering mail by bicycle, is the top performer this year among 14 global courier stocks with a market value of at least US$500 million, recording a total return of 49 percent, beating United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp.

BRITAIN

Falling pound a boon: Davis

British Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis broke with government convention to say that he could see advantages to the pound falling to a three-decade low, arguing the decline would help exporters. “While it has some downsides, it certainly has a very large number of upsides, too,” he said. Davis’ comments mark a break from usual government practice of not commenting on the currency markets. Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King later echoed that view, telling Sky News the decline in the pound was a “welcome change.” The pound has been this year’s worst performer among 32 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. It has fallen 17 percent since the vote to leave the EU and 4.7 percent since Davis and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday last week signaled that they might not prioritize membership of the single market. There are two sides to the falling currency, which tends to boost exports and tourism. Companies making money abroad, such as Burberry, can benefit.