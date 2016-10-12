Apple, Samsung battle due in top US court

AFP, WASHINGTON

The epic legal battle pitting Apple Inc against its bitter rival Samsung Electronics Co over the design of the iPhone was due to reach a new level yesterday when it headed to the US Supreme Court.

The high court was set to hear arguments over financial damages the South Korean smartphone giant owes Apple for allegedly violating design patents by producing copycats of its groundbreaking smartphone.

Observers are watching the case closely to see how the court — which has not taken up a design patent case in more than a century — tips the balance between technological innovation and protecting intellectual property.

A ruling is expected in several months.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a US$400 million verdict — part of a nearly billion-dollar award in Apple’s favor later reduced to US$548 million — that found Samsung had copied the iPhone’s distinctive front screen and graphical touchscreen user interface.

California-based Apple had protected those features with US design patents that concern the way items look.

Samsung is challenging the verdict, disputing how damages are calculated in design patent cases. Such awards are currently determined by devices’ “total profit,” in accordance with a statute first adopted in 1887 and readopted in 1952.

Samsung argues it should be held liable only for some portion of the profit tied to patented design aspects, given the many innovative components that go into the making of smartphones.

Apple interprets the statute more narrowly, saying it is entitled to all profits from Samsung’s phones.

The legal battle, which began more than five years ago, could have major repercussions in a tech industry where design and innovation play key roles in distinguishing one device from another.

However, a major debate is underway on just how much protection should be granted for visual design.

In preparation for its arguments before the Supreme Court, Samsung obtained the support of major Silicon Valley and other information-technology giants, including Google, Facebook, Dell and Hewlett-Packard, as well as a group of law professors.

Apple got backing from big names in fashion and manufacturing, such as Calvin Klein and Adidas and the American Intellectual Property Law Association, whose members — largely lawyers — represent owners and users of intellectual property.

Apple’s supporters argue that Samsung’s argument would hurt the tech industry by weakening the patent system.

“A strong patent system will force technology companies to actually innovate, not mimic. That is how patent systems are designed to work all over the world,” said Matthew Siegal, an intellectual property lawyer from the New-York based firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP.

“The differences in Samsung and Apple smartphones are marginal because of copying, not innovating,” he added. “A strong patent system will lead to the next-generation phone based on actual innovation.”