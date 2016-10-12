Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

CHINA

Alarm on currency outflows

Currency outflows might be bigger than they look, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc warning that a rising amount of capital is exiting the nation in yuan rather than in US dollars. While the nation’s foreign exchange reserves have stabilized and lenders’ net foreign exchange purchases for clients have fallen close to a one-year low, official data showed that US$27.7 billion in yuan payments left the nation in August. That is compared with a monthly average of US$4.4 billion in the five years through 2014. Such large cross-border moves need to be taken into account when measuring currency outflows, said M.K. Tang (鄧敏強), Hong Kong-based senior China economist at Goldman Sachs. Any sign of increased capital outflows could disturb a recent calm in China’s foreign exchange market, adding to pressure from a potential US Federal Reserve interest rate increase and denting the yuan’s image as the world’s newest global reserve currency.

SINGAPORE

Policy move not expected

The central bank will probably refrain from easing policy when it meets this week, saving its ammunition for next year as the economic outlook deteriorates. The Monetary Authority of Singapore, which uses the currency rather than interest rates to manage the economy, is expected to maintain its current policy settings, according to 21 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The central bank eased twice last year and again in April at the first of this year’s two scheduled meetings, when it shifted to a neutral stance of zero appreciation for the Singapore dollar. Growth and inflation have not slowed enough to justify further action, according to Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. The bank is set to reserve its firepower for next year, when the city is likely to feel more pain from China’s slowdown and the slump in oil prices that has hurt the local marine and offshore industry.

TELECOMS

Taiwan Mobile profit rises

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s No. 2 telecom, yesterday reported NT$1.24 billion (US$39.22 million) in net profit for last month on revenue of NT$9.5 billion. The firm cited the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 7 and fast-growing 4G subscriptions for the 6 percent annual increase in revenue. In the first nine months of this year, net profit dropped slightly to NT$11.88 billion, compared with NT$11.92 billion in the same period last year, reaching 88 percent of the company’s net profit forecast of NT$13.5 billion for this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Innovation Pavilion to open

The American Innovation Pavilion is to open today at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei in a ceremony hosted by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and American Institute in Taiwan Director Kin Moy, the event’s organizer said yesterday. The opening ceremony is to feature a speech by Tang delivered using virtual-reality technology. The minister is also involved in promoting digital technology to help people become more familiar with innovative technological developments, according to the Taiwan Innovation Center, which created the pavilion by combining US technology and Taiwanese entrepreneurship. The pavilion is to focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, digital learning and the maker movement, the center said, adding that it will give visitors a sneak peek at the future of technology and encourage them to build their own ventures through activities and exhibitions.