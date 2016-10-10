AllPay launches payment services

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter, with CNA

AllPay Financial Information Service Co Ltd (歐付寶), a subsidiary of MacroWell OMG Digital Entertainment Co (OMG, 歐買尬), on Friday became the nation’s first third-party payment service provider.

AllPay customers can now apply to link their third-party payment accounts and their bank accounts, which would allow automatic fund transfers between them.

The service is available at about 20,000 locations in seven major cities and counties, providing electronic payment services at convenience stores, parking lots and cinemas, as well as process payments for taxi rides, the company said.

The number of stores and merchants is expected to rise to more than 100,000 next year, the company said.

Following AllPay’s launch of its services, four other licensees — Gama Pay (橘子支), PChome InterPay (國際連), Pay2Go Technology Corp (智付寶) and ezPay (台灣支付) — are expected to start their own services within six months, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Friday.

The Chinese-language Commercial Times on Saturday reported that Gama Pay, which is owned by online game software developer Gamania Group (橘子集團), is expected to launch its service on Oct. 20, while PChome InterPay, the wholly owned subsidiary of PChomePay Inc (支付連), might start operations later this month.

Several online shopping portals and credit card issuing banks have entered the third-party payment market after the Legislative Yuan early last year passed amendments to the Electronic Payment Processing Institutions Act (電子支付機構管理條例), which took effect in May last year.

AllPay was founded in 2011 with paid-in capital of NT$630 million (US$20 million). Its major shareholders include I-Mei Foods Co (義美食品), convenience store chain Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) and E.Sun Venture Capital Co Ltd (玉山創投).