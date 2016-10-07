Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASE plans new plant

Chip packager and tester Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體) yesterday said it plans to build a new factory in Kaohsiung’s Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區) as demand for chips for the Internet of Things, wearable devices and “smart” cars increases. The NT$14 billion (US$446 million) investment will create 1,800 new jobs, ASE said. The plant is expected to start operations in 2018, with an annual production value of NT$11.5 billion, the company said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Win sales meet expectations

Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體) yesterday reported sales for last quarter, which were in line with the company’s guidance and met the market’s expectations. Consolidated sales of NT$3.548 billion in the third quarter were up 21.83 percent year-on-year, but down 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, the foundry services provider for gallium arsenide components used in handsets said in a statement. For this quarter, the company said it does not see any restocking demand from major clients based on current order visibility and therefore expects to see seasonal weakness. Accumulated sales in the first nine months of this year totaled NT$10.395 billion, up 17.88 percent from the same period last year, Win said.

SMARTPHONES

HTC sales improve

Smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said sales for last month grew annually and monthly on the back of new phone launches and contributions from its VR headset, the HTC Vive. Consolidated sales reached NT$9.33 billion last month, up 31.35 percent year-on-year and 41.8 percent month-on-month, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. While last month’s figure was the highest in nearly 15 months, the company’s combined sales in the first nine months of this year still fell 41.72 percent to NT$55.91 billion from a year earlier, the filing said.

PANELMAKERS

GIS reports revenue rise

General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成), which supplies touchpanels for Apple Inc’s iPhones and iPads, yesterday posted stronger-than-expected revenue of NT$19.86 billion for last quarter. Revenue grew 93.15 percent during the quarter ended on Friday last week from the previous quarter, but declined 26.53 percent from the same period last year, GIS said. Total revenue in the first nine months dropped 11.45 percent annually to NT$49.74 billion. With Apple likely to introduce a new low-cost iPad in the coming weeks, GIS’ sales momentum is expected to continue into this quarter, analysts said.

MANUFACTURING

Lite-On revenue increases

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported an 8 percent annual expansion and 6 percent monthly growth in revenue to NT$22.26 billion last month, the highest monthly figure in the contract electronics component maker’s history. Lite-On said in a statement that sales at its optoelectronics business, which contributed 23 percent of its total revenue last month, saw growth of 5 percent from a year earlier. The information technology business segment accounted for 51 percent of sales, with revenue growth of 4 percent annually, while the storage applications segment made up of 19 percent of sales, with revenue growth of more than 20 percent, Lite-On said. Consolidated revenue totaled NT$166.27 billion in the first nine months of this year, increasing 4 percent from a year earlier, it said.