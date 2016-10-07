Most Taiwanese prefer smartphone payments: survey

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Eighty-six percent of Taiwanese prefer using smartphones to make daily payments, a survey by Visa Inc released yesterday found.

The second most popular device for paying was smart watches at 25 percent, followed by connected devices at 12 percent, chip implants at 12 percent, and car-mounted dashboard systems at 5 percent, the survey showed.

Visa said the results show that mobile phones have become an indispensable part of local consumers’ daily lives.

Mobile phones also play a big role in shopping, with the survey showing marked annual gains in such activities, including an 83 percent rise in merchandise browsing, Visa said.