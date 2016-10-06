Staff writer

TAIWAN

Foreign reserves rise

Foreign-exchange reserves stood at US$436.73 billion at the end of last month, up US$864 million from August, the central bank said yesterday in a statement, attributing the gain to successful investment and management strategies. The latest data also showed that foreign portfolio managers held US$316.2 billion worth of domestic equities and bonds last month, accounting for 72 percent of total foreign-exchange reserves, the central bank said.

MANUFACTURING

Largan revenue improves

Camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported revenue of NT$4.95 billion (US$157.79 million) for last month, its highest monthly figure since November last year. Revenue grew 3 percent from the previous month, but fell 10 percent from a year earlier, the firm said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. By shipment breakdown, 10 megapixel and above lenses accounted for 60 to 70 percent of its total shipments last month, while 8-megapixel products contributed between 20 and 30 percent, the firm said.

MANUFACTURING

Catcher reports revenue fall

Metal casings supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$7.72 billion for last month. That was 3.26 percent less than last year’s NT$7.98 billion, but 10.3 percent more than the previous month’s NT$7 billion, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Last month’s revenue marked the company’s highest monthly performance in the past 10 months, company data showed. In the first nine months of this year, Catcher’s revenue contracted 6.5 percent to NT$55.098 billion.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Lextar monthly sales expand

Lextar Corp (隆達), which makes upstream LED chips and provides downstream packaging services, yesterday said its sales last month expanded month-on-month dues to peak season demand for LED backlight units and lighting applications. Sales hit NT$1.24 billion, up 5.15 percent from August, the company said in a statement. However, sales declined 2.82 percent from a year earlier. Accumulated sales in the first nine months of this year fell 1.54 percent annually to NT$10.46 billion, company data showed.

PANELMAKERS

TPK revenue falls 23.6%

Touchpanel maker TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported that third-quarter revenue decreased 23.6 percent to NT$26.17 billion from the previous year, but rose 53.2 percent from the second quarter. That brought revenue in the first three quarters of the year to NT$64.49 billion, down 25.81 percent from the same period last year, due to lower-than-expected demand for tablets and wearable devices.

ELECTRONICS

Chilisin sales improve

Power inductor maker Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) yesterday reported better-than-expected sales for last quarter on the back of rapid growth in electronics products for automobiles and a recovery in China’s smartphone market. Consolidated sales grew 27.1 percent year-on-year and 3.1 percent month-on-month to NT$525 million last month, a record for the company. That helped sales in the third quarter reach NT$1.52 billion, up 21.1 percent from the previous quarter and 25.3 percent from a year earlier, the company said.