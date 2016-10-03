US data to put December hike in focus

Reuters, DUBLIN

The limits of central bank largesse are set to be a hot topic in the coming week as global policymakers head to Washington for the annual IMF meetings and key data might harden the case for a tightening of US monetary policy.

After last month brought an overhaul of monetary policy from the Bank of Japan and signs of reluctance at the European Central Bank to extend its quantitative easing program, expectations for a US Federal Reserve rate rise by year-end are set to dominate this week’s discussions.

US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week said that she expected one rate rise this year if the US job market continued to improve and major new risks did not arise, leading economists and financial markets to price in a December move.

Friday’s US non-farm payrolls for last month, the first of three remaining jobs reports ahead of the Fed’s second-last meeting of the year on Dec. 13 and 14, might narrow the debate over how much slack remains in the labor market.

“Given the recent weakness in activity-based indicators, all eyes will be on the labor market data rather than inflation metrics. Specifically, the employment income trend will be crucial for the economic outlook and policy action,” Nordea economist Amy Yuan Zhuang said.

“The employment report for September is expected to support the case for a Fed rate hike before year-end,” she said.

After inflation showed signs of accelerating on Friday, but consumer spending unexpectedly fell, next week’s Institute for Supply Management indices of manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity, which both slipped markedly in August, is also likely to be closely watched.

As will the remarks of Fed officials in another busy week of “Fedspeak,” with four speeches scheduled for Friday, after the release of the jobs report.

They will also have an update of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook to digest.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde last week said that the institution would again lower its US growth forecast for this year after cutting it to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent in July.

Lagarde will share the stage in Washington on Thursday with Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney, who will be mulling over further strong post-Brexit data that raise questions over whether the BOE will follow through on its plan to cut interest rates again at its meeting next month.

The latest sign that the economy did not slump immediately into a major slowdown after Britain’s vote in June to leave the EU arrived on Friday when Britain’s giant services sector was shown to have grown strongly in July.

“Together this fresh data tends to support the view that there has been no sign of an immediate shock to the economy, although the full picture will continue to emerge,” British Office for National Statistics statistician Darren Morgan said.

Purchasing managers’ indices for the manufacturing, construction and services industries — completing the quarter that followed the Brexit vote — should make the picture even clearer, alongside industrial production data for August.

What remains far less clear is what form Britain’s divorce talks with the EU would take next year when the full impact of the referendum is likely to be felt.

Focus is likely to be on the UK’s ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference over the week.

“There will be widespread yearning for any detail on the broader Brexit economic strategy and negotiations, although we don’t necessarily hold out much hope that this will be the point at which significant details are unveiled,” economists at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note.