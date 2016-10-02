‘Real’ French Camembert plays David to industrial Goliath

By Chloe Coupeau / AFP, CAMEMBERT, France

It is a cheese maker’s take on David and Goliath. Camembert, the village that gave its name to France’s most famous — and imitated — cheese, has only one remaining traditional fromagerie still making the speciality.

And it is holding its own against big industry.

As they tend cows and ladle curdled raw milk into low, wooden cylindrical molds, the Durand family and their employees do not look like militants in a Gallic culinary battle against globalization.

However, they are on the front line in this Normandy locality, population 200, on a picturesque hillside where Camembert was first created during the French Revolution.

Dairy producers “are really in dire straits,” said Nicolas Durand, 43, owner of the Heronniere farm in the northwestern French region where Europe’s biggest dairy group, Lactalis, has bought out numerous farms like his.

For a small operation, the “only way to survive is through direct distribution,” he said.

Durand’s family acquired the farm in 1961 and has produced Camembert since 1987.

Today his seven employees turn 90 percent of the milk from his 90 cows into 700 to 800 cheeses a day, up from 600 in the year 2000.

Durand sells the minuscule remainder of his output to Agrial, one of France’s top agricultural cooperatives and food processors.

Dairy production is a hot-button issue in France. Only last month, the French Ministry of Agriculture had to step in to mediate between Lactalis and farmers angry over what they say are unsustainably low milk prices.

Lactalis today is France’s biggest maker of Camembert, mass producing it for sale in supermarkets at home and abroad under labels like the ubiquitous “President” brand.

However, ask anyone at a Heronniere farm how a “Durand” differs from a factory-produced Camembert and they will laugh, saying even the question is an “insult.”

Real Normandy Camembert — a soft-cheese staple on France’s post-dinner cheese plates — finally won the coveted Appellation d’Origine Protegee (AOP, Protected Designation of Origin) only 33 years ago. The label ensures that a product’s origin and fabrication is within a strict geographical area and adheres to traditional methods and craftsmanship.

Local pride is such that a stone monument in honour of Marie Harel — who invented the creamy cheese in 1791 with, as legend has it, the help of a priest — stands in Vimoutiers, the nearby village where she died.

Camembert itself has a museum recounting the history of its speciality, a symbol of the “French way of life.”

Yet half the museum is rented by Lactalis, whose industrial Camemberts tend to be made with pasteurized — not raw — milk.

Moreover, since it is not necessarily from Normandy and is ripened quickly, it cannot bear the “AOP Camembert de Normandie” label.

Durand said that his cheese is not only AOP, it is also fermier, or entirely made on one farm — a mark of distinction in a France struggling to defend terroir, an almost untranslatable notion evoking the goodness of a particular patch of countryside.

“It’s made with milk from our cows and not from a mixture of milk from different farms. That is important for the taste,” Durand said.

“Durand’s flavor stays with you” and it has a stronger, richer scent, one cheese seller from the Normandy port of Caen said.

While an industrial version costs a couple of euros in the supermarket, a Durand Camembert is costlier, fetching 4.40 euros (about US$5) on the farm and 5.60 euros at the Caen merchant’s store.