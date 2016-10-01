Agencies

UNITED STATES

Q2 growth tops expectations

The economy grew faster than originally thought in the second quarter of this year, with Department of Commerce figures released on Thursday showing a 1.4 percent annual rate. The department’s previous second-quarter GDP estimate had been a gloomier 1.1 percent. However, Thursday’s figures surpassed an analyst consensus, which had called for a revision to 1.3 percent. Job markets also showed signs of continued strength as the Department of Labor on Thursday reported that unemployment claims remained low in the week ending on Saturday last week, coming in at 254,000.

MEXICO

Bank of Mexico raises rate

The central bank has raised its inter-bank interest rate a half-point to 4.75 percent, seeking to shore up a weak peso and prevent a rise in inflation. The Bank of Mexico on Thursday said in a statement that prospects for global growth continue to suggest a moderate rate of economic activity. It said growth forecasts for advanced economies have been reduced. The bank said it foresees continued risk of greater volatility in financial markets, especially if there is increased “nervousness derived from the possible consequences” of the US election. It added that the implications for Mexico “could be particularly important.”

BRAZIL

Tax income continues to fall

Tax collection plunged more than expected in August, frustrating economists who forecast government revenue had started to rebound along with the economy. The government collected 91.8 billion reais (US$28.16 billion) in taxes in August, the worst performance for that month since 2009. It was also less than the 107.4 billion reais obtained in July and less than the 95 billion reais expected by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The economy is expected to expand by 1.3 percent next year after a contraction of more than 3 percent this year, according to the latest central bank survey of about 100 economists.

BANKING

KCB in digital payment talks

KCB Group Ltd, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets, is in talks with companies including Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) about collaborating on digital payments through its new financial technology unit, CEO Joshua Oigara said. The discussions, which are also being held with Alphabet Inc and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), form part of the lender’s efforts to double the number of customers on its mobile phone platform to 20 million by the end of next year, Oigara said in an interview on Wednesday. The unit, known as KCB Fintech, is to officially begin operations in June next year, he said. The subsidiary will “partner with different players, whether it is M-Pesa, Facebook, Google, Apple, and that business will have a new digital payments platform,” he said.

RETAIL

Costco profit beats estimates

Costco Wholesale Corp reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ estimates, even as falling grocery prices cut into its sales growth. Profit amounted to US$1.77 per share in the period, which ended on Aug. 28, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said in a statement. Analysts had estimated US$1.73 per share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The chain’s same-store sales — a closely watched measure — rose 3 percent when gas and foreign exchange fluctuations are excluded. Total revenue totaled US$36.6 billion, just shy of the US$36.9 billion that analysts estimated.