TAICS to help TIA with 5G standards

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS, 台灣資通產業標準協會) yesterday signed a letter of intent with the US’ Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) to jointly develop 5G standards, after forming alliances with the EU and Japan for developing next-generation wireless technology.

The partnership is to open the door for Taiwanese companies’ participation in a US$400 million program, the Advanced Wireless Research Initiative (AWRI), unveiled by the US government in July, a Taiwanese official said yesterday on the sideline of the singing ceremony.

TIA plays a key role in creating 5G standards and the commercialization of the next-generation wireless technology in the US.

“The cooperation offers a golden opportunity for Taiwanese companies to vie for US funds and to enter the 5G market in the US as well,” the official said.

The move also means greater opportunities for local firms to collaborate with global companies, the official said.

US chip giants Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp are two of TIA’s more than 300 members.

As AWRI also plans to finance “smart city” projects in four US cities next year, it could provide a boon for Taiwanese companies too, the official added.

“Taiwanese companies in the information and communications technology sector are in a disadvantageous position in developing 5G technology and related services because of a relatively small home market,” TAICS chairman Jonathan Tsang (曾鏘聲) said.

Tsang said he hopes Taiwan will not lag behind its peers in 5G development, after the nation failed to join the development of 4G standards.

TAICS, established in July last year, counts Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) among its 106 members.