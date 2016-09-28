Unemployment in France jumped 1.4% last month

AFP, PARIS

French unemployment rose sharply last month, reaching its highest level in years and dealing a serious blow to French President Francois Hollande ahead of next year’s election.

The number of unemployed in mainland France grew by more than 50,000, or 1.4 percent, to 3.56 million, the labor ministry said.

The rise was the biggest in a single month since January 2013 and follows on a slight dip in July.

The government said the militant attacks in Nice and Normandy in July, which led to a significant fall in tourism, were partly to blame.

French Minister of Labor Myriam El Khomri said the new figures were “sharply less favorable than those for previous months.”

She said that some sectors had been particularly badly hit by the recent terror attacks.

The economy had been punctured in “areas linked to tourism, notably hotels, restaurants and the leisure industry,” she said.

The number of unemployed in all of France, including overseas territories, now stands at 3.81 million, the ministry said.

The figures are a further setback for the unpopular Hollande, who has said he will not stand for re-election in April if he has not made a “credible” dent in unemployment.

Over the past year the number of unemployed has fallen by only 10,900.

In the second quarter the jobless rate was 9.6 percent.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is a candidate for next year’s presidential election, said the government was following “an economic policy lacking good sense.”

However, Mathieu Plane of economic think tank OFCE said the size of the unemployment rise was “worrying” and could not all be explained away by the attacks.

“It is also clear that growth has stalled, after a recovery phase up to the first quarter of 2016,” he said.