Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Lotte Group boss sought

Lotte Group yesterday said that prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for its chairman, Shin Dong-bin, the latest twist in a sweeping criminal probe into the nation’s fifth-largest conglomerate. A prosecution source with direct knowledge of the matter said the warrant has been sought as part of an investigation into suspected embezzlement and breach of trust. Lotte Group did not say why the arrest warrant was requested, and did not say where Shin is.

AVIATION

MRJ aircraft flies to US

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said a test aircraft took off yesterday on its third attempt to fly to the US after aborting flights twice last month due to problems with air-conditioning sensors. The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) left Nagoya Airport at 1:28pm, said Kenichi Takemori, a Nagoya-based spokesman for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the parent of Mitsubishi Aircraft. He declined to say what route the plane would take. Success with the latest attempt may provide a boost to the program that is crucial for Japan’s efforts to break the regional-jet duopoly of Brazil’s Embraer SA and Canada’s Bombardier Inc.

BANKING

Deutsche Bank shares fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares yesterday dropped to a record low amid concerns that mounting legal bills, including a looming fine over its pre-crisis mortgage bond business, may force it to raise capital. The shares dropped 6.3 percent to 10.70 euros at 10:14am in Frankfurt. A potential US$14 billion bill to settle a US probe into residential mortgage-backed securities is more than twice the amount that the bank has set aside for litigation. The lender also faces inquiries into legal issues, including currency manipulation, precious metals trading and billions of dollars in transfers out of Russia, complicating CEO John Cryan’s efforts to bolster profitability and capital ratios. A German government spokesman said there was no reason to speculate about aid to the bank.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold retreats in Singapore

Gold retreated after its biggest weekly advance in two months, as the US dollar erased losses, dimming the metal’s appeal as an alternative investment. Bullion for immediate delivery fell 0.2 percent to US$1,334.70 an ounce by 2:42pm in Singapore after a 2.1 percent gain last week, the most since the period to July 29, according to Bloomberg generic pricing. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against 10 major peers, pared an intraday decline of 0.2 percent to trade little changed.

BANKING

France seeks UBS data

French tax authorities have asked Switzerland to hand over client information for about 45,000 bank accounts as part of a probe into alleged tax fraud, Le Parisien daily said yesterday. Banking giant UBS in July said that the Swiss authorities had asked it to provide client information following a French request for international administrative assistance in May. The demand concerns former and current clients living in France, based on data from 2006 to 2008. Le Parisien yesterday published extracts from a letter dated May 11 from French authorities. The assets of those listed totaled more than 11 billion Swiss francs (US$11 billion), the report said. France opened a probe into UBS after former employees blew the whistle over its alleged system of setting up dual accounts to hide the movement of capital into Switzerland. UBS denies the accusations.