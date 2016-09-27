Taiwan’s business confidence slips after five months

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The business confidence gauge for the manufacturing sector was 97.72 last month, down by 0.48 points from the previous month, as companies expects business to be flat in the coming six months, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said yesterday.

The decline ended five months of increase, as doubts are mounting over the popularity of Apple Inc’s latest handset models, boding ill for local suppliers.

“The confidence level is flattening after a modest pickup in the last few months, as the iPhone 7 is not enough to drive the economy,” TIER Economic Forecasting Center director Gordon Sun (孫明德) told a media briefing.

While US wireless carriers said they see robust demand for iPhone 7, Germany research body GfK’s channel checks showed that the iPhone 7’s launch sales in Europe were 25 percent lower than those of iPhone 6.

The report weighed on Apple shares over the weekend and on the shares of Taiwanese companies in its supply chain yesterday.

TIER said that 13.5 percent of local manufacturers are upbeat about their business prospects, down by 12.8 percentage points from a month earlier, while the percentage of companies with pessimistic views about their businesses dropped from 20.2 percent to 18.4 percent. That means most firms have neutral views.

The business confidence reading edged up from 84.07 in July to 84.47 last month thanks to rallies on the local bourse, Sun said, adding that securities houses gained confidence while wholesalers turned downbeat.

Sun said he failed to see reasons for continued optimism, as equity performances are unpredictable.

The business climate among real-estate related sectors weakened from 89.46 in July to 87.71 last month as Ghost Month depressed property transactions.