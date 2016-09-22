Taipower mulls renting Japanese gas generators

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is evaluating a proposal regarding whether to spend NT$9.5 billion (US$302 million) to rent gas generators from Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc for two years, with a final decision to be made by the middle of next month, Taipower president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) said yesterday.

Chung made the comment after the proposal, unveiled by Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) as a measure to stave off a power crisis, attracted criticism from the opposition People First Party’s (PFP) legislative caucus.

PFP caucus convener Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said that renting generators from Japan could only help offset a small portion of a national electricity shortage when the Jinshan and Guosheng nuclear power plants are decommissioned in November and June next year, respectively, but it requires rental expenses as high as NT$9.5.

PFP Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) said that the number can be translated as a NT$413 cost increase per person per year.

In response, Chung said that Taipower is evaluating whether to rent or buy the generators.

However, Lee said that Taipower has previously said it had no plans to rent the generators from Japan because they are unfit for use.

He said Taipower’s explanation shows that the government does not take the responsibility of managing taxpayers’ money seriously.