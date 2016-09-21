Verge operator Vox Media eyes global expansion

Bloomberg

Vox Media Inc, the company that operates The Verge and Recode technology news sites, is preparing to expand internationally.

Vox has tasked Jonathan Hunt, who joined two years ago from Vice Media Inc, to sound out opportunities abroad, Vox chief executive officer Jim Bankoff said in an interview in Germany.

More than two-thirds of Vox’s Web site traffic originates in the US.

“His first goal is to develop a strategy, talk to players in the market, understand what the business and creative opportunities are and develop a plan from there,” Bankoff said on the sidelines of a conference in Cologne last week. “We expect to over time invest more and more globally.”

While Vox partnered with Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) last year to bring The Verge stories to China and has gained readers in Europe and Australia, it has not yet translated its other sites or bought media properties abroad, mainly because the company is still growing rapidly in the US and still sees opportunities there, Bankoff said.