Qualcomm eyes growth opportunities in India

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, in TAINAN

Qualcomm Inc, the world’s No. 1 mobile phone chipmaker, yesterday said India is a rapidly growing market, adding that it is collaborating with Taiwanese firms to pursue growth opportunities there.

“India is fast-growing. We already read public documents on India and how it is growing [in terms of] the population and their earnings and spending capability,” Qualcomm Technologies Inc president of Asia-Pacific and India Jim Cathey told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference in Tainan to launch an education program backed by wireless technology.

Qualcomm Technologies is a wholly-owned chip designing arm of the San Diego-based chip manufacturer.

Like most developing nations, India faces the challenge of building sound infrastructure to support electronics designing and manufacturing capabilities, Cathey said.

India also needs help on system level designing, engineering and software development, he said.

Seeing a developing nation move up the food chain as it develops its infrastructures benefits Taiwan, he said.

“We already see that several of Taiwan’s OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and ODMs [original design manufacturers] are benefiting from the growing market in India,” Cathey said. “It is part of my strategy for Asia-Pacific and India to leverage the capabilities in Taiwan and the companies that we already work with in Taiwan to take advantage of growing opportunities in India.”

Qualcomm recognizes the growth opportunity and formulates solutions to cater to market needs, Cathey said.

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) is a good example, Cathey said.

Asustek is capable of making good smartphones and tablets and Asustek chief executive officer Jerry Shen (沈振來) has taken good strategies to the markets, especially open markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and India, Cathey said.

About 80 percent of Asustek’s smartphones are equipped with Qualcomm chips. Asustek has a 2.5 percent market share in India. Its phones sold in India are produced at Indian plants operated by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).

In addition to Hon Hai, electronics assemblers Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), Wistron Corp (緯創) and Inventec Corp (英業達) also operate factories in India to cope with customers’ demand.

“I think India for [Taiwan] is a good market. As I said before, it’s good for Qualcomm. It’s good for Taiwan,” Cathey said.