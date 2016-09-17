Agencies

UNITED STATES

Retail sales fall 0.3 percent

Retail sales last month fell 0.3 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in July amid weak purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods, the Department of Commerce said on Thursday. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales last month slipped 0.1 percent after a similar drop in July. Economists had forecast overall retail sales slipping 0.1 percent and core sales climbing 0.3 percent last month. Also on Thursday, the Federal Reserve said in a report that manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent last month, reversing July’s increase. Output was hurt by declines in the production of nondurable goods. The reports, which extended the previous month’s run of weak data, prompted economists to cut their growth estimates for the third quarter.

CANADA

Household debt tops GDP

Household debt exceeded the country’s GDP for the first time as liabilities climbed to a fresh record relative to disposable income. Household debt rose to 100.5 percent of GDP in the second quarter, from 98.7 percent, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Credit market debt, such as mortgages, increased to 167.6 percent of after-tax income, from 165.2 percent in the first quarter. For the first time since the start of 2010, mortgages stopped increasing in the share of total household debt, remaining at 65.6 percent, Statistics Canada said. Total credit market consumer debt rose 2 percent in the second quarter, faster than the 0.5 percent gain in disposable income.

ENGINEERING

Siemens might beat forecast

Siemens AG CEO Joe Kaeser on Wednesday said that Europe’s biggest engineering company might beat its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending this month, while the longer-term outlook is clouded by political concerns. Siemens has raised its financial target twice this year, last month saying that it expects earnings per share of between 6.50 euros and 6.70 euros (US$7.30 and US$7.53). Siemens’s guidance for the current financial year also includes “moderate” revenue growth, net of currency effects, and orders accelerating with a book-to-bill ratio “clearly” above 1.

AUTOMAKERS

FCA, BAIC mull joint venture

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) and Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co Ltd (BAIC, 北京汽車集團) are exploring a joint venture, which would be the Italian carmaker’s second partnership in China after its tie-up with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (廣州汽車集團), according to people familiar with the matter. The discussions are at an early stage, the people said. “It is our wish to continuously grow our business in China. In an effort to achieve this goal, FCA will investigate potential new projects as part of our ongoing business,” the company said by e-mail.

SOFTWARE

Oracle misses estimates

Oracle Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates, highlighting its struggles to transition to new cloud-based services amid the sluggish performance of its traditional database and business software. Fiscal first-quarter revenue fell 1.7 percent to US$8.6 billion, falling short of estimates of US$8.7 billion, with cloud revenue increasing 59 percent in the quarter ended on Aug. 31. Net income rose 4.9 percent to US$1.8 billion. Profit excluding certain items was US$0.55 per share in the period. Analysts on average had forecast profit of US$0.58.