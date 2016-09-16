VR arrives at the Tokyo Game Show

AP, CHIBA, Japan

Virtual reality (VR) has arrived for real at the Tokyo Game Show, one of the world’s biggest exhibitions for the latest in fun and games.

That is evident everywhere. Players at the booths are donning chunky headgear covering their eyes and ears, immersed in their own worlds, shooting imaginary monsters or dancing with virtual partners at Makuhari Messe hall in the Tokyo suburb of Chiba.

The show, which gave a preview to reporters yesterday ahead of its opening to the public over the weekend, features 614 companies demonstrating more than 1,500 software titles.

It is still anyone’s guess how VR will play out as a business in years ahead, but most agree that it is the way of the future and Yasuo Takahashi, director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game division of Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Corp, believes this year will mark VR’s debut year, helping revive an industry that has languished with the advent of smartphones.

“Up to now games were played on a TV set. With VR, players can enter the worlds portrayed in games. It’s a totally new experience,” Takahashi said at Sony’s booth at the show, stressing that VR cannot really be played on a phone.

That also means VR’s impact will be widespread, in genres such as movies and virtual travel, he added.

One reason for Sony’s high hopes for VR is Tokyo-based Sony’s PlayStation VR headgear device, going on sale next month for about US$400, which is the first that might put VR within reach for many regular homes, according to some analysts.

Rival VR headsets cost more — Oculus Rift goes for about US$600 and the HTC Vive for US$800.

Although VR’s applications vary from job training and real-estate previews to news reporting and education, it is expected to take off in games first.

A recent survey of 635 industry experts, including start-up executives and investors, carried out jointly by legal company Perkins Cole and Upload, cited “lack of compelling content” as the biggest challenge for VR’s future.

Respondents were most focused on games. They also cited obstacles to VR’s popularity, such as cost, bulky hardware and technical glitches, but most respondents were planning to invest in VR, if cautiously at first.

Tetsuya Mizuguchi, founder and president of game maker Enhance, believes VR is exactly the kind of technology his game Rez Infinite has been waiting for. The game’s original version went on sale in 2001 for an earlier console called the Sega Dreamcast.

The new VR version of the game, one of the highlights of the Tokyo Game Show, delivers a dreamlike experience.

Once players put on the headgear and earphones, they find themselves virtually flying through an abyss-like universe resembling outer space or the bottom of the ocean, a black that seems to spread in all directions.

Then colorful geometric designs pop up, bursting in flashes of light with the aim of the cursor or a shift of a VR player’s vision. Electronic music, synchronized to the player’s moves and virtual explosions, add to the thrill.

“This is about a new way of storytelling. It’s a new journey and so this is not confined to just realism, but it can provoke the creative imagination,” Mizuguchi said this week at his Tokyo office. “I want to move people in new ways. As a concept, it’s about appealing to the senses, but it’s actually also very emotional. VR can liberate one’s experience from the film frame, which has existed over the 130 years of movies.”