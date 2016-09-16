Singapore high-rise rents dip 7% as economy slows

Bloomberg

Singapore’s landlords are paying the penalty for a slowing economy. Alone among the world’s major cities, the cost of renting an office with panoramic views is falling as supply outstrips demand.

Annual rents of the upper floors of Singapore’s skyscrapers fell 7 percent to about US$775 a square meter in the first six months, according to a 23-city index compiled by Knight Frank LLP.

The biggest increase was in Shanghai, where rents climbed 7.6 percent to US$774.

In Hong Kong — the most expensive market — rents rose by 5.9 percent to US$2,996 a square meter, the broker said.

“There’s a classic imbalance in the Singapore market,” Knight Franks tenant representation and agency business head Will Beardmore-Gray said. “They had relatively high supply, and this has been exacerbated by a poor-performing economy and over development.”

Vacancy rates in Singapore were 9 percent in the second quarter, compared with 3.3 percent in Shanghai, Knight Frank data showed.

The city-state’s economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent in the third quarter, according to a survey of 26 economists conducted by Bloomberg News in the week through Tuesday.

The demand for Shanghai office space has been lifted by the technology and creative industries, Beardmore-Gray said.

The city has created 300,000 jobs in those sectors since 2009 and is expected to add 100,000 more by 2020, he said.

Manhattan skyscraper rents increased 1.9 percent to US$1,701 per square meter during the first half, the second-highest in the index, Knight Frank data showed.

Rents in Tokyo and the City of London were unchanged at US$1,610 and US$1,226 respectively, data showed.