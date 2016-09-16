Textile firms eye Muslim market

Staff writer, with CNA, PARIS

Two Taiwanese textile firms participating in a Paris show have set their sights on the Muslim world, which accounts for about a fifth of the global population, by introducing new technology and innovative designs to appeal to the demographic, market sources said yesterday.

The population of the global Muslim world ranges between 1.2 billion and 1.6 billion, the sources said, adding that the two firms have high hopes about the Muslim market.

One of the two firms is Rui Yuan Co (瑞元), which had sent a delegation to demonstrate its products to appeal to potential Muslim buyers at Texworld Paris, one of the most important trade shows for the global textile industry, which ended yesterday.

Rui Yuan, which specializes in garments made from functional fabrics, took Muslim headscarves to the four-day exhibition.

“A female Muslim owns an average of 40 to 50 headscarves. They tend to buy new headscarves to replace some of their old ones every two to three months, so we have spotted the tremendous business opportunities in this regard,” Rui Yuan executive Li Chih-ming (李志明) said.

Li said the company has found that most of the headscarves sold in Asia are not good at dispersing heat.

He said this is a niche market that the company can explore, developing products from functional fabrics that can keep the wearer cooler.

Rui Yuan has recruited designers from Malaysia to produce headscarves with special patterns for female Muslims, as well keep them comfortable.

“The large Muslim population has strong buying power. Many of them are willing to spend and it is a market that is worth exploring,” Li said. “Taiwan has technology to produce functional fabrics, but many Taiwanese firms simply cater to sports brands, so Rui Yuan has started a marketing campaign for female Muslim headscarves in China and Malaysia.

Aside from appearing at Texworld Paris for the first time to boost its global visibility, Rui Yuan is planning to extend its reach to the UK market in the near future to secure more orders, Li said.

Another Taiwanese textile firm, Universal Textile Co (大宇紡織), showcased its abaya — a loose-fitting full-length robe commonly worn in the Muslim world — at Texworld Paris.

Traditional abaya are black and made from a large square of fabric which may be draped from either the shoulders or head.

Universal Textile manager Chen Yi-hsiang (陳逸祥) said that since the Jasmine Revolution, which ousted Tunisia’s dictator in 2011, many consumers in the Muslim world have started to favor abayas that are more colorful and sport different patterns.

Chen said that the firm’s clients have asked for newer designs instead of the traditional black pattern and the company is working hard to meet the changing demand.