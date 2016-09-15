Samsung caps Note 7 battery charging in S Korea

Bloomberg

Samsung Electronics Co will push out a software update for South Korea that caps the capacity of Galaxy Note 7 smartphone batteries at 60 percent, a stop-gap measure to prevent overheating as the device’s global recall proceeds.

The unusual move, announced on the first day of a major national holiday, reinforces the urgency with which Samsung is trying to contain its deepest crisis in years.

The company announced the recall of the Note 7 — one of its best-reviewed phones upon debut — on Sept. 2 after receiving 35 cases of the device overheating or catching fire.

A week later, it urged local users to immediately power off their phones.

It was unclear if or when Samsung will also push out updates in other countries where the Note 7 went on sale, including the US.

The software’s availability might vary in each market depending on the local situation and requirements, the company said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“We plan to carry out the Galaxy Note 7 software update starting from 2am on Sept. 20,” Samsung said in a statement, which it said will only apply to phones that have not been exchanged for new ones. “This is a measure we are taking for our customers’ safety, but we apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

Samsung said replacements for the recalled phones would be available from Monday next week.

The world’s largest smartphone maker also apologized to South Korean users through nationwide newspaper ads on the first day of Chuseok, one of the country’s biggest festive occasions.

It pledged to pay part of the mobile fees for customers who replace their Note 7s with new phones, without specifying amounts.

Samsung lost US$22 billion in market value over the two trading days from Friday last week after regulators, airlines and the company itself warned against the use of the devices. The stock rebounded to end 4.2 percent higher on Tuesday.

“Samsung Galaxy will be reborn as a loved and trusted brand through more rigorous quality control,” it said in the ads.