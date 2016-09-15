Staff writer, with agencies

ENTERTAINMENT

HTC, Bandai Namco team up

HTC Corp (宏達電) is working with Japanese video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc to promote its first virtual-reality (VR) headset, the HTC Vive, in Tokyo. HTC said it has set up five VR zones in Tokyo featuring large arcades that give visitors the opportunity to experience the fun of Vive by trying experiences such as skiing, operating a train and fighting zombies in an abandoned hospital. The collaboration with Bandai Namco comes as HTC is seeking to take Vive to large shopping malls in Japan in an effort to attract more consumers.

ENTERTAINMENT

Chou unveils Totalmotion

Futuretown Inc honorary chairman Peter Chou (周永明) yesterday unveiled the company’s 5D Totalmotion platform for VR games at the company’s booth at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan. That was Chou’s first public appearance after he resigned as CEO of HTC in March last year. Futuretown is a Taoyuan-based start-up that focuses on VR games and devices. The company’s 5D Totalmotion is a cylindrical motion feedback machine that allows users to simulate various types of scenarios while playing VR games, Futuretown said in a statement.

SOLAR POWER

Sino-American debuts plant

Solar cell manufacturer Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美矽晶) yesterday launched a new solar cell plant in Germany with an annual capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). The new plant, operated by the company’s German subsidiary, Aleo Solar GmbH, is to produce 30MW of poly-crystalline and mono-crystalline solar cells this year, the company said. The facility’s capacity can be expanded to 200MW, it said.

BATTERIES

Formosa Mitsui starts output

Formosa Mitsui Advanced Chemicals Co, a joint venture of Japan-based Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Taiwan’s Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑), yesterday announced the launch of its lithium-ion battery-use electrolyte solution production facilities at a Formosa Plastics industrial complex in Ningbo, China. The companies said in a joint statement that demand for lithium-ion batteries has expanded in line with growth of the laptop, smartphone and tablet markets. In the future, greater market growth is forecast for the mobility market due to a surge in demand for environmentally-friendly hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in China, it said.

AIRLINES

Vanilla launches new route

Japanese low-cost carrier Vanilla Air Inc yesterday launched a new route between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City, one day before it was scheduled to begin a service between Taoyuan and Okinawa, Japan. “The Taiwanese market is very, very important to us,” Vanilla Air president Katsuya Goto said, adding that the carrier hopes to make Taiwan its “second base” and plans to add more flights between Taiwan and destinations outside of Japan.

? INVESTMENT

MassMutual revives Barings

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co announced that it has completed the integration of four subsidiaries and that its services would be provided as a unified company under the 254-year-old Barings name. The investment needs of clients in Taiwan would benefit from expanded coverage across asset classes including global fixed income, equity, real estate and alternative asset markets from the firm’s integrated footprint, Barings said.