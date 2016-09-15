Hope amid ‘jobs gap’: bank

Bloomberg

While new technologies are giving rise to a “jobs gap” — or a mismatch between the jobs people want and the ones that are available — they are also affording new opportunities for workers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a report.

The rise of automation, online tools and “big data” echoes industrial revolutions of the past, with occupations and businesses following a “natural evolution” as technology advances, the bank said.

While the transition can be painful, it can also be helped along by new policies seeking to better share the temporary discomfort of rapid tech-driven change, it said.

“The fact that technological change and innovation affect everybody across the political spectrum and the social spectrum means that there is a lot of focus on finding new approaches to bear the risk and to help people adapt,” Goldman Sachs Markets Institute director Sandra Lawson said in an internal interview last week to discuss the report.

It is not just that there is a lot of effort is going into solving the problem — technology is constantly evolving, which Goldman says can make adapting easier.

In the meantime, workers are already responding to the new employment landscape by taking on “adaptive occupations” that are better insulated from change.

Such occupations include nurses and Web developers, but can also extend to more traditional vocations, such as carpenters, plumbers and tailors.

“The fact that it’s a series of steps as opposed to one or two giant steps also makes it much easier to make adjustments to,” said Goldman Sachs Research head Steve Strongin, who coauthored the report.

The bank said the technology-driven shift from farming to manufacturing beginning in the late 1800s meant the loss of millions of agricultural jobs, but also “allowed the [US] to move into a new phase of economic growth.”

Still, managing the jobs gap can have benefits, Goldman said.

Since the risks are often too big for individuals to bear, institutions and governments should play a more active role in smoothing out the bumps created by a rapidly changing jobs market, it said.