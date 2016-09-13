PCSC aims to grow pre-order business via seafood sales

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), the nation’s largest convenience store chain, yesterday said that it aims to grow its pre-order business, primarily seafood, by increasing supply and prolonging promotion periods.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has seen its pre-order business grow at an annual rate of 20 percent, the company said.

“The company expects seafood orders to more than double this year,” company pre-order department manager Kei Chen (陳慧) told a news conference.

Chen expects revenue from seafood pre-orders to expand to NT$25 million (US$788,246) in the September-to-December period this year, compared with NT$12 million in the same period last year.

The growth will come from an increase in goods and extended promotion schedules, Chen said.

The company plans to add shrimp and squid to its pre-order product lines, which will bring the number of its seafood items to 47 from 30 last year.

To increase crab supply and to broaden its seafood category, PCSC has signed contracts with 39 local fisheries associations, Chen said.

PCSC expects its newly launched group-buying services to help stimulate its pre-order business.

The service, which began early this year, has helped boost revenue from its desserts and snacks, targeting office workers on coffee breaks.

PCSC’s revenue increased 2.8 percent annually to NT$18.6 billion last month, with aggregate sales in the first eight months rising 5.8 percent from a year earlier to NT$143.35 billion.

PCSC expects growth momentum to boost revenue this quarter, benefiting from increased pre-orders for Mid-Autumn Festival goods.