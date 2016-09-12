Hanjin collapse triggered short-term spike: Maersk

Bloomberg

Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company, is seeing a short-term rise in freight rates and an inflow of new clients after the collapse of Hanjin Shipping Co.

“There’s no doubt that we’re seeing a reaction in the rate market,” Klaus Rud Sejling, the executive in charge of Maersk Line’s east-west network, said in a telephone interview. “The question is: What will happen with the rates in the longer term? In the short term, the effect is positive, but there are many factors that can influence rates in the medium and in the long term.”

Hanjin, South Korea’s biggest container company with 97 ships, recently filed for bankruptcy protection in Seoul.

“What we’re hearing from the customers that are coming to us is that they are seeking a partner that’s stable,” Sejling said. “Customers are coming to us because we are financially strong.”

Maersk Line is part of the

Copenhagen-based conglomerate A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S, which also owns ports, drilling rigs and oil fields.

The rise in freight rates could boost Maersk Line’s net profit by as much as US$760 million for this year, SEB analyst Lars Heindorff said in a note on Thursday last week.

However, rate increases are unlikely to stick, so it is more likely that Maersk Line’s profit would be boosted by less than US$200 million, Heindorff said.

Maersk Line on Wednesday last week said that it will open a new service from Asia to the US west coast to soak up Hanjin’s customers.

Sejling said that the new capacity would add 0.6 percentage points to Maersk Line’s market share on the route, which is at about 7.5 percent.

“We are constantly optimizing our network and our port calls, but we don’t have any plans to add more services at this point,” Sejling said.