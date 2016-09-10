KuangChi eyes more investment

Bloomberg

KuangChi Science Ltd (光啟科學), the Chinese technology company hoping to send tourists into space and develop flying jetpacks, could soon go on a US$600 million investment spurt.

KuangChi, whose other projects include the Wearable Spiritual Armor exoskeleton, launched a US$300 million fund in May to back start-ups working on cutting-edge computing, spacefaring technology and communications.

The fund’s outlay might double because of the plethora of suitable companies that have since contacted the Hong Kong-listed company, founder and chairman Liu Ruopeng (劉若鵬) told Bloomberg News.

Liu is also hoping to develop technology to decipher human emotions.

Last week, it announced a US$3 million investment in Israel’s Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd, which specializes in voice analytics software, part of an overall US$50 million doled out so far.

The company relies on Chinese government grants to bankroll its research into moonshots, as well as bank lines of credit, he said.

“It really depends on how many companies and how much technology is actually within our scope, and it’s also reliant on how many strategic partners work together with us,” said Liu, a Duke University graduate who was part of the team that worked on the feasibility of light-bending invisibility cloaks.

Six-year-old KuangChi has a lot on its plate. Despite having few products on the market, Liu is intent on funding research into everything from spacefaring capsules to the Martin Jetpack, a prototype of which it acquired from a New Zealand researcher last year.

Later this year, it intends to send mice and turtles into near-space — between 20km and 100km above sea level — via a capsule hooked up to balloons. If that works, KuangChi can begin exploring sending humans aloft.

Liu also plans to invest 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) on a theme park that is to allow visitors to experience life in the future and outer space, Liu told the China Daily.

The company has come under fire in local media for having plenty of ideas, but few available products.

Its main product is the Cloud, a network of balloons that provides Internet access and data analysis much like Google’s Project Loon, or surveillance for government agencies.