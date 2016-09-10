Taiwanese airlines issue warning over Galaxy Note 7

Staff writer, with CNA

Several local airlines yesterday advised their passengers against using Samsung Electronics Co Galaxy Note 7 devices on board or putting them in checked baggage, due to safety concerns over the smartphone’s fire-prone battery.

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), TransAsia Airways Corp (復興航空), Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航) and Far Eastern Air Transport Co (遠東航空) issued the warnings in the wake of an announcement by the US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday that passengers should not turn on or charge Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on board aircraft.

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) last night announced that it would follow suit.

As of yesterday, Qantas Airways Ltd, Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd had adopted similar policies.

The Galaxy Note 7 was not yet available in Japan, but the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourismt cited incidents in foreign nations and issued a warning cautioning people against using or charging the smartphones on aircraft or stowing them in checked baggage.

“Until such time that safety measures are taken by Samsung, the ministry has requested that Japanese airlines strongly communicate instructions to passengers regarding bringing Galaxy Note 7 on board planes,” it said in a statement.

The Galaxy Note 7 has been plagued by fire problems since it went on sale last month, and Samsung found the culprit to be the battery. As of Sept. 1, 35 of the phones had caught fire around the world, and Samsung decided to halt sales of the Galaxy Note 7.

Additional reporting by AFP