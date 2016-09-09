Staff writer

BANKING

Earnings from China plunge

China-derived earnings by domestic banks in the first seven months of this year have fallen by 89.2 percent year-on-year to NT$270 million (US$8.63 million), data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. That compared with a 0.7 percent decline in banks’ overseas earnings excluding China, the data showed. The outcome paints a gloomy picture of China’s economic slowdown, which has led to increased loan defaults, the commission said. Meanwhile, three domestic banks — Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) and Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) — have reported combined bad debts in China totaling NT$373 million in the first seven months, translating to a non-performing-loan ratio of 0.27 percent, the commission said.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang sales improve

Auto parts maker Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$1.95 billion for last month, up 18 percent year-on-year, supported by robust demand in the global auto market. From January to last month, total revenue increased 8 percent to NT$15.7 billion from the same period last year, the highest increase in the company’s history in the period. Looking ahead, Tong Yang expects revenue to grow further by the end of this year, as the fourth quarter is the peak season for after-sales car components, a company official said by telephone.

MANUFACTURING

Coretronic revenue falls

Coretronic Corp (中光電), a maker of LCD backlight modules, yesterday reported revenue of NT$4.98 billion for last month, down 18.93 percent year-on-year. On a monthly basis, revenue grew about 5 percent, the company said in a statement. Coretronic, which also produces energy-saving items, visual-solution products and projectors, said revenue in the first eight months of the year declined 16.35 percent from the same period a year earlier to NT$37.22 billion, affected mainly by lukewarm global TV demand and a decline in market share for small to mid-sized products.

ODM

Inventec sales rise

Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday reported sales of NT$37.77 billion for last month, expanding 15.51 percent from NT$32.7 billion a year earlier and 8.47 percent from NT$34.82 billion made the previous month. Inventec attributed the strong revenue performance to increased shipments for Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) smartphones and wearable devices for a US company. Robust demand for notebook computers last month also fueled its sales growth last month, Inventec said. Combined revenue in the first eight months totaled NT$276.29 billion, it said.

ODM

Wistron revenue up 24.32%

Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday posted revenue of NT$58.48 billion for last month, its highest monthly sales in the past nine months. The result soared 24.32 percent from last year’s NT$47.04 billion and 23.02 percent from the prior month’s NT$47.53 billion, the company said in a statement. Wistron said the growth momentum was mainly driven by the increasing shipments of notebook computers and growing demand for the firm’s “smart” devices, including smartphones. Demand for servers and monitor also helped its revenues last month, it said. However, accumulated revenue in the first eight months dropped 0.28 percent year-on-year to NT$387.34 billion, it said.