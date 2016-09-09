Inventec shares soar on Apple rumor

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Inventec Corp (英業達) shares soared 5.27 percent yesterday — the stock’s biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 27 — on market rumors that the company might be supplying wireless earphones for Apple Inc’s new iPhones.

However, shares in other Apple supply-chain companies saw a mixed day of trading, despite the launch of iPhone 7 models by the US company in San Francisco overnight, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) — Apple’s main chip supplier — and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), one of the main assemblers of iPhones, retreating by 0.54 percent and 1.26 percent respectively.

Shares of another iPhone assembler, Pegatron Corp (和碩), were unchanged, while Largan Precision Co (大立光), Apple’s main camera lens supplier, fell 0.94 percent, and metal casing supplier Catcher Technology Co (可成) rose 3.88 percent.

An analsyt said the new iPhones had failed to impress the market, as there were no major surprises with the new handset and an upgrade of its specifications had been widely anticipated.

Most Apple suppliers might see year-on-year revenues contract for the rest of the year, mainly due to a conservative outlook following the new handset’s launch and pricing pressure, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Jeff Pu (蒲得宇) said in a client note.

Apple on Wednesday introduced its own wireless earbud — the AirPod — that connects wirelessly to the iPhone 7.

Prior to the launch, KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) analyst Kuo Ming-chi (郭明錤) predicted that the US company would introduce its first wireless earphone.

In a client’s note released on Saturday last week, Kuo said TSMC would produce communication chips for the wireless earphones, while Inventec or Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co (正崴) might be the contract manufacturer for AirPods.

Inventec yesterday denied it is making AirPods for Apple.

“We did not supply wireless earphones this year,” Inventec’s investors relationship officer said by telephone, declining to elaborate.

More than 21.64 million Inventec shares changed hands yesterday, the stock’s largest one-day volume increase over the past two months, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Iventec shares closed at NT$24.95 in Taipei trading, while Cheng Uei shares rose 2.24 percent to NT$41.1.

Presale orders in Taiwan and several other countries are to start today and the handsets will be available from Friday next week.

It is the first time Taiwan has been included in the first round of global sales of Apple’s new generation of smartphones.

The handset will retail for NT$24,500, Apple said.

In addition to Taiwan, the US, the UK, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands and Italy have also been included in the first round of global sales, Apple said.