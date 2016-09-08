LG eyes sales boost with flagship V20 smartphone

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

South Korean consumer electronics titan LG Electronics Co unveiled a flagship V20 smartphone aimed at Internet age “storytellers” on the eve of an Apple Inc event expected to star a new iPhone.

LG introduced the V20 in San Francisco, highlighting camera and audio capabilities aimed at bringing professional-level production quality to even casual moments captured on smartphones.

“The V20 was built with storytellers in mind; the visual generation,” LG mobile communications director Frank Lee said while introducing the handset. “It was designed to celebrate the idea of unmissable moments.”

The V20 was touted as the first smartphone to ship with a new Google Nougat operating system, which boasts features including improvements to graphics handling and battery performance.

Handsets also feature multiple microphones and technology to capture and playback sound at quality levels suited to even finicky audiophiles.

“This means you get post-worthy videos from live concerts and other events — no blown out audio,” Lee said of the V2, which has a 5.7 inch high-definition screen.

V20 will be available later this month at a price yet to be disclosed, according to LG.

Samsung Electronics Co is recalling its Galaxy Note 7 large-screen “phablet” smartphones, which could work to LG’s advantage if it gets the V20 to market before its South Korean rival resolves the situation, Current Analysis research director Avi Greengart said.

Apple yesterday was expected to introduce a new iPhone and perhaps a second-generation smartwatch as it polishes its lineup of devices to shine during the year-end shopping season.