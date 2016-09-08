Mega Bank board to be overhauled

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The government is to reshuffle the board of directors at Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and hold bank officials liable for negligence after US authorities levied a massive fine on the bank’s New York branch for violating money-laundering rules, the Cabinet said yesterday.

At the third meeting of a task force established by the Cabinet to investigate the case, the Ministry of Finance said that Mega International’s board is to undergo a comprehensive overhaul.

The ministry is also planning to reshuffle state-run Mega Financial Holding Co’s (兆豐金控) board of directors, it said.

The ministry said it would ask Mega International to launch legal proceedings against negligent directors and seek compensation after investigations into the case have concluded.

The investigation has found significant negligence of Mega International’s oversight measures, as the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) issued an inspection report to Mega International in February, which detailed its failure to comply with US money-laundering laws, but Mega International did not report it to the Financial Supervisory Commission until May 18.

Mega International also failed to report the DFS’ inspection of its New York branch in March last year and US Federal Reserve Bank officials’ visit to Mega International’s headquarters in Taipei in October last year in relation to the case, the commission said.

Government representatives sitting on the boards of Mega International and Mega Financial did not report the case to the ministry until Aug. 4, the ministry said.

Mega International’s failure to report the case to the relevant authorities is “inconceivable,” and the task force has asked newly appointed Mega Financial chairman Michael Chang (張兆順) to determine responsibility and put forward improvement measures, the Cabinet said.

The Ministry of Finance last night announced that Bruce Yang (楊豊彥), the president of state-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), is to replace Wu Hann-ching (吳漢卿) as Mega Financial president.