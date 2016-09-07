Agencies

TAXES

Singapore, Australia ink deal

Singapore and Australia have agreed to automatically exchange financial data of tax residents of the two countries by September 2018 in an effort to prevent tax evasion. Offshore wealth centers Singapore, Switzerland and Hong Kong are among 101 jurisdictions committed to start exchanging information to combat tax evasion by 2018. Last year Singapore, a trading hub for the world’s largest commodity companies, came under scrutiny from the governments of some resource-producing countries such as Australia who said they suspect the companies are using units based in the city-state to avoid tax.

ENERGY

Crude price rises in Asia

Crude oil prices rose in Asia yesterday after Russia and Saudi Arabia pledged to work on addressing a global supply glut, but analysts said gains would likely be limited after the two sides provided scant detail about their plans. News that the two sides were about to make an announcement sent both contracts soaring on Monday, but the gains were all but wiped out after the statement. At about 3am GMT, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up US$0.84, or 1.89 percent, at US$45.28 and Brent added US$0.05, or 0.10 percent, to US$47.68.

STOCKS

European shares edge up

European shares rose slightly on Monday and held near their highest levels since April supported on the day by the energy sector and a jump in shares of healthcare firm Fresenius which rose following an acquisition in Spain. The pan-European STOXX 600 Index was up 0.1 percent, with the intraday peaks in April proving to be a hurdle for the index. Underscoring investor skittishness and low tolerance for earnings disappointments, French payments firm Ingenico Group dipped nearly 13 percent in heavy volumes, after cutting its full-year targets in the wake of a “sudden and significant decline” in US sales.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer woos Monsanto

The German pharmaceutical group Bayer on Monday said it would sweeten its offer for US rival Monsanto. Bayer said it would raise its offer for the US seed giant to US$127.5 per share from US$125. That would bring the deal’s total value to almost US$66 billion including debt. Monsanto rejected Bayer’s previous offer in mid-July, saying it was willing to continue negotiations. With the new offer, Bayer also said it has no intention of carrying out a hostile takeover. The German daily Handelsblatt in the middle of last month reported that Bayer was considering a hostile bid if faced with ongoing opposition from Monsanto. A deal would create a global leader in genetically modified seeds and pesticides.

ACQUISITIONS

ChemChina circles Syngenta

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina, 中國化工) yesterday said it will extend its US$43 billion agreed takeover for Swiss pesticide and seed giant Syngenta AG until November. The company said the offer for all Syngenta shares would be by far the biggest-ever overseas acquisition by a Chinese firm was now open until at least Nov. 8. The offer for Syngenta shares, announced in February, was extended in May and July, and was due to expire on Tuesday next week. Last month a US national security regulator approved the merger, and the companies said a number of anti-trust regulators around the world still need to approve the deal. Syngenta rebuffed US rival Monsanto three times last year before accepting ChemChina’s offer.