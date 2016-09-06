Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

VW broke law in 20 states

The European Commission has found that Volkswagen (VW) broke consumer laws in 20 EU nations by cheating on emissions tests, German daily Die Welt reported, citing commission sources. Among them are the Consumer Sales and Guarantees Directive — which prohibits companies from touting exaggerated environmental claims in their sales pitches — and the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, both of which apply across the EU, the paper said. The commission said Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska has repeatedly invited Volkswagen to consider compensating consumers voluntarily, without an encouraging response, and that it was for national courts to determine whether consumers were legally entitled to compensation. To ensure consumers are treated fairly, Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova had written to consumer associations across the EU to collect information, a spokeswoman said.

BANKING

Credit Suisse taps Zeller

Credit Suisse Group AG named SIX Group AG chairman Alexandre Zeller to lead the board of the bank’s Swiss subsidiary ahead of an initial public offering next year. Zeller, who is also to join the group’s board of directors, is to start on Oct. 1 after stepping down from his position at SIX, the entity that runs the Zurich stock exchange, Credit Suisse said in a statement yesterday. Peter Derendinger will also join the Swiss unit, as head of its risk committee. The unit is due to start operations within Credit Suisse in the fourth quarter, the bank said. “The board of directors of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd will be joined by additional Swiss members from outside the bank who have extensive financial experience and are thoroughly familiar with the Swiss financial center,” the firm said in the statement.

BANKING

Abu Dhabi banks pick Bain

Bain & Co has been appointed to advise Abu Dhabi’s two biggest lenders as they merge into a US$175 billion regional powerhouse. The US consulting company was picked to help with the integration of National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) PJSC and First Gulf Bank PJSC, an NBAD spokesman confirmed after two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg of the firm’s role. The people asked not to be identified because the information is private. Credit Suisse Group AG had earlier advised NBAD and UBS Group AG was working with First Gulf Bank on the deal’s financial terms. National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank said in July that they would merge to create a regional banking heavyweight to help boost lending and secure funding as the region grapples with a more than 50 percent drop in oil prices over the past two years.

ENERGY

Woodside, BHP reach deal

Woodside Petroleum Ltd agreed to pay as much as US$400 million for half of BHP Billiton Ltd’s interest in the Scarborough gas field off Western Australia as part of a drive to boost its reserves. Woodside will acquire a 50 percent interest in the WA-62-R permit and a 25 percent interest in the WA-1-R permit operated by ExxonMobil Corp, according to a statement yesterday. The Perth-based producer will also take over the operation of the WA-62-R permit and get a 50 percent interest in the Jupiter and Thebe gas fields named as the WA-61-R and WA-63-R permits. The deal will take Woodside’s net share of the Scarborough assets, 300km offshore, to an estimated 73.6 million cubic meters of gas out of a total resource of about 246 million cubic meters.