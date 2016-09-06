Phison posts record-high revenue, new statements

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Phison Electronics Corp (群聯), a Taiwan-based NAND flash controller supplier, yesterday posted a record-high monthly revenue of NT$4.45 billion (US$141.2 million) for last month on improving demand.

Last month’s revenue grew 17.41 percent from July’s NT$3.79 billion, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase. On an annual basis, revenue soared 37.84 percent from NT$3.23 billion in August last year.

Phison shares were flat at NT$217 yesterday, retreating from a 3 percent jump in the early trading session after the company disclosed consolidated financial statements much faster than anticipated.

Phison on Sunday posted revised consolidated financial statements for the past seven-and-a-half years on its Web site, only four days after the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) requested that the company resubmit its financial statements amid allegations of an accounting scandal.

Phison was required to send consolidated and audited financial statements to the FSC by Sept. 20.

The consolidated financial statements were not significantly different from the financial statements previously released by Phison.

“The inclusion of those figures from subsidiaries does not have any impact on the company’s net profits, earnings per share and investors’ equities,” Phison said in a statement released on Sunday.

During the first half of this year, Phison’s consolidated net profit dropped 1.62 percent to NT$1.85 billion, compared with NT$1.88 billion reported in the previous financial statement that did not include a loss from its subsidiaries.

The consolidated financial statements still need to be audited by the company’s accountants, the statement said.

Early last month, investigators raided the company office, before raiding the Hsinchu offices of subsidiary Ostek Corp (曜成) last weekend, on suspicion that Phison inflated revenue and profits via three subsidiaries — Ostek and two offshore businesses.

Investigators said that the company had obscured fake transactions of US$40 million between Phison and its subsidiaries between 2009 and 2014.

Phison chairman Pua Khein-seng (潘健成) was questioned about alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), and was released on bail of NT$20 million and barred from leaving Taiwan.