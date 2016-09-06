Cosmed looks to concept stores for revenue growth

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Drugstore chain Cosmed’s (康是美) revenue is expected to grow 10 percent to nearly NT$11 billion (US$349 million) this year, supported by the introduction of more concept stores and renovation of existing outlets, president Martin Chang (張聰本) told a news conference yesterday.

The concept stores, which feature more global cosmetic brands, are in line with its strategy of transforming its image from that of a drugstore to a “beauty store,” Chang said.

The strategy, which is aimed at differentiating it from rivals in the market, has helped boost customer traffic and average customer spending, he said.

Cosmed yesterday also introduced its eighth concept shop, which opened in Taichung.

Cosmed operates 390 outlets across the nation, including eight concept stores.

The company also aims to upgrade its stores by renovating buildings and adjusting product displays, it said.

The company hopes to renovate all its outlets in two years, Chang said.

He added that stores would be adjusting their product portfolios based on market demand.

Cosmed, a subsidiary of President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), is the nation’s second-largest drug store chain operator after Watson’s Personal Care Stores (Taiwan) Co (台灣屈臣氏).