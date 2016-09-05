G20 SUMMIT: Australia’s Turnbull touts free-trade deal with UK post-Brexit

Reuters, HANGZHOU, China

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday said his country and Britain were both very committed to having an early free-trade agreement after Britain leaves the EU.

“[British] Prime Minister May and I are very committed to having an early free trade agreement put in place so that when Britain leaves the EU, we have very open markets between Australia and Britain,” Turnbull told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Hangzhou.

“They’ve got to put in place free trade agreements and we are enthusiastic and supportive; we’re providing Britain with as much assistance as we can at a technical level,” Turnbull said.

Britain’s economy will suffer as a result of the decision to leave the EU despite signs in recent economic data that the impact has not been as severe as some predicted, May said yesterday on her way to the summit.