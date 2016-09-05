UN seeks to regulate seaweed farming

Reuters, OSLO

Seaweed farming needs tighter regulation to limit damage to the environment after booming into a US$6.4 billion business with uses in everything from sushi to toothpaste, a UN study said yesterday.

The report said seaweed can sometimes cause harm and spread diseases and pests.

One Asian seaweed brought to Hawaii has smothered some coral reefs by out-competing local plants, the study said.

“There’s very little regulation” in many nations, said Elizabeth Cottier-Cook, lead author of the UN University study.

“You can take a plant from the Philippines and plant it in east Africa,” said Cottier-Cook, who also works at the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

A damaging bacterial disease known as ice-ice, for instance, has spread with a red seaweed from the Philippines and infected new farms in nations such as Mozambique and Tanzania.

Cuts in production caused by ice-ice caused losses estimated at US$310 million in the Philippines alone from 2011 to 2013, according to the report.

Globally, about 27.3 million tonnes of farmed seaweed were produced in 2014, worth US$6.4 billion and up from almost nothing in 1970, the UN University said.

Seaweed is used in foods such as soup, sushi wraps and spaghetti, as fertilizers and as animal feed.